Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson looks poised to swap Aberdeen for Bologna By Press Association July 10, 2022, 3:20 pm Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, top, is closing in on a move to Bologna (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Lewis Ferguson is on his way to Bologna. The 22-year-old Scotland midfielder – who joined the Dons from Hamilton in 2018 – is expected to fly out to Italy next week for a medical and complete the move, with the fee reported as £3million. Ferguson was absent from the Dons side Goodwin picked for the Premier Sports Cup opener against Fraserburgh. Before the game the Pittodrie manager told Premier Sports: “It has been well documented over the last couple of days what is going on with Lewis. “We are not going to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes, that speculation is true. “Bologna are very interested. “Lewis will go there at the beginning of the week and do a medical and if that’s all a success then Lewis will become a Bologna player.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms Lewis Ferguson is on the brink of Bologna move Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson expected to seal £3m move to Italian side Bologna Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists ‘born leader’ Anthony Stewart ticks all the boxes for captaincy Joe Harper: Golden oldie Johnny Hayes still has key role to play at Aberdeen