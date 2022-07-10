Dawid Malan sparkles as England lay down marker in bid to avoid India whitewash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dawid Malan sparkles as England lay down marker in bid to avoid India whitewash

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 4:30 pm
England’s Dawid Malan excelled with the bat (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dawid Malan sparkled with 77 off 39 balls as England laid down a marker of 215 for seven in their bid to avoid a Twenty20 series whitewash against India at Trent Bridge.

In his previous 10 innings in the last year, Malan was without a half-century and averaging 21 with a 105 strike-rate, but while there has been little suggestion his place was under threat, the left-hander settled any doubts in a belligerent innings containing six fours and five sixes.

Malan capitalised on being dropped on four as Harshal Patel spilled a return catch after drawing a false stroke, while Liam Livingstone’s six-heavy 42 not out from 29 balls swelled England’s total.

Following wins at the Ageas Bowl and Edgbaston in recent days, India rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and fielded a largely second-string bowling attack, with England curiously opting to bat first following a couple of limp displays while chasing and brought in Phil Salt and Reece Topley.

Jos Buttler bristled briefly and used Umran Malik’s pace against him but threw his head back in despair after dragging a subtle cutter on to his stumps and while Malan got under way with a slice for four off Harshal, he was dropped from the bowler’s next ball.

Jason Roy departed for 27 after a slash at Umran Malik took the outside edge while Salt was utterly bamboozled by Harshal, whose cleverly disguised slower ball dipped alarmingly and took out off-stump.

Malan was anchoring proceedings and was particularly enjoying his match-up against Ravindra Jadeja, taking 28 runs in the 11 balls he faced against the left-arm spinner.

He celebrated a 30-ball fifty with a straight drive off Malik before then thrashing the fast bowler high over extra cover for six. He just about cleared the fielder at deep midwicket off Avesh but was well and truly motoring on after dispatching Jadeja over the rope.

India’s Dinesh Karthik, left, runs out England’s Moeen Ali
India’s Dinesh Karthik, left, runs out England’s Moeen Ali (Mark Pain/PA)

Harshal misjudged his lengths, bowling two full tosses which Liam Livingstone bludgeoned for back-to-back sixes, clearing deep square-leg by some distance on both occasions.

But in Bishnoi’s final over, Malan, attempting to go big again, top-edged high into the air, with Pant barely having to move to complete the catch, with England’s number three departing for 77 off 39 balls.

Two balls later, Moeen tried to likewise off another Bishnoi googly but Livingstone thrashed his fourth six off Avesh, who conceded back-to-back fours off Harry Brook (19 off nine balls). Livingstone was dropped in the deep by Kohli in the penultimate over as England went to 200 and beyond.

