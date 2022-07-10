How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 5:34 pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates his seventh Wimbledon success (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrates his seventh Wimbledon success (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.

2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael Nadal

Tennis – 2011 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic celebrates his maiden title at the All England Club (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Djokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not lifted silverware at the All England Club. Djokovic blasted away the Spaniard in the opening two sets and survived a mini-wobble to earn his third major and climb to number one in the rankings for the first time.

2014 – 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 vs Roger Federer

Centre Court witnessed an epic as Djokovic was able to recover from a collapse in the fourth set to hit back and beat Federer in five. He was 5-2 up and a game away from a seventh grand slam before Federer produced a remarkable comeback, saving a championship point and forcing a decider. There would be no denying the then 27-year-old though, who broke in the 10th game and celebrated by eating some of the grass.

2015 – 7-6 (1) 6-7 (10) 6-4 6-3 vs Roger Federer

Djokovic made it back-to-back Wimbledon wins with another close encounter against the Swiss great. The Serbian showed his frustration after Federer levelled up during a second tie-break of the match but regained his composure to secure a second consecutive title in two hours and 56 minutes before again sampling the grass. “It tasted very, very good this year,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know what the grounds people have done but they’ve done a good job. It’s a little tradition.”

2018 – 6-2 6-2 7-6 (3) vs Kevin Anderson

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Kevin Anderson in the 2018 Wimbledon final by tasting the grass (John Walton/PA)

After more than two years without a grand slam, Djokovic returned to winning ways in a final which took place two days after an extraordinary clash with Nadal. A dramatic five-setter in the last four was worthy of a final and this felt ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’. It did not bother the 12th seed who was a class above South African Kevin Anderson – off the back of his own a remarkable semi-final with John Isner where he won the fifth set 26-24 – and earned a first title at any level for 12 months.

2019 – 7-6 (5) 1-6 7-6 (4) 4-6 13-12 (3) vs Roger Federer

History was made in Djokovic’s fifth win at Wimbledon as he edged Federer in a near five-hour classic. It was the first year where the last set tie-break rule had been introduced but it was not required until the final. In it Djokovic saved two championship points at 7-8 down before he hit back and a tie-break was used to separate the pair. It ended up being the longest singles final in Wimbledon history and was the first major final to feature a last set championship-deciding tie-break.

2021 – 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 vs Matteo Berrettini

Djokovic had seemed untouchable throughout the championships, with British youngster Jack Draper the only player to take a set off the world number one prior to the final. When big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini did the same in the opener, an upset looked a possibility but the quality of the Serbian came to the fore and Djokovic won a sixth title at the All England Club to draw level with Federer and Nadal on 20 grand slam wins.

