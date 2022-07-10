Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland will play for injured forward Simone Magill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marissa Callaghan: Northern Ireland will play for injured forward Simone Magill

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 6:54 pm
Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill, center, is fouled by Norway’s Maren Mjelde during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Norway and Northern Ireland, at the St.Mary’s stadium, in Southampton, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill, center, is fouled by Norway’s Maren Mjelde during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Norway and Northern Ireland, at the St.Mary’s stadium, in Southampton, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan insisted her side will play their upcoming Euro 2022 match against Austria for injured striker Simone Magill.

Magill sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Northern Ireland’s opening game, a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Norway in Group A.

Callaghan believes her team-mate’s injury will serve as an added incentive to the rest of the side as they look to bounce back with a positive result against Austria on Monday.

“The girls have been heartbroken for Simone,” the skipper said.

“She’s a really important player for us and, not only that, she’s a close friend.

“We always speak about this family unit we have and there were a lot of tears for her but it’s a massive incentive for us to go out and get a result for her.

“Tomorrow night it will be for Simone.”

Austria pushed England hard in the opening game of the tournament, with the hosts only securing victory by a solitary goal, but Callaghan expects an improved Northern Ireland performance from their first match.

“It’s an incredible thing to be here at a major tournament and the big thing for us is that we won’t be as nervous (against Austria).

“That’s all out of the way and this is the second game against a team that we’re really familiar with.

“We’ve played Austria twice in the last eight months (in World Cup qualifying), so we’ll go out and hopefully we’ll enjoy the game and hopefully get a result.

“I thought Austria were brilliant against England. They set up really well and gave England a really good game. They are a top side.”

Austria defender Carina Wenninger admitted the pressure is higher than their opening match at Old Trafford but remains positive ahead of the south-coast clash on Monday.

“Expectations and the pressure is higher than it was in the first match,” Wenninger said.

“We can spin it any way we want – that’s a fact. But, in general, it is nice that (those) expectations exist.

“Me and the team think it is a good chance for us to play our football and approach the whole thing in a positive manner.”

