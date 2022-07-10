Nick Kyrgios feels he belongs at top table of tennis after wild Wimbledon run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nick Kyrgios feels he belongs at top table of tennis after wild Wimbledon run

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 7:58 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 8:44 pm
Nick Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic (Adam Davy/PA)
Nick Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic (Adam Davy/PA)

Nick Kyrgios believes he “belonged” in the Wimbledon final after losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets on Centre Court.

The Australian maverick’s run to the final has been littered with controversy, and there were times when he looked set to go into full meltdown mode against Djokovic.

But despite a code violation for swearing – which earned him a 4,000 US dollars (£3,300) fine – he recovered his composure and Djokovic had to work as hard as he has all fortnight for his 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios came up short against Novak Djokovic (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kyrgios said: “I felt like, you know, to get to the final, there’s always a bit of anxiety of how it’s going to play out, if you feel worthy to be there. I felt like the trophy was definitely attainable today.

“I played a hell of a first set and put myself in a position to take a stranglehold of the match.

“My level is right there. I feel like you look at what Novak has done to some other opponents, and it’s not a good feeling.

“But I’m right there. I’m not behind the eight ball at all. I played a slam final against one of the greatest of all time, and I was right there.

“It was a hell of an occasion. People were probably expecting me to have something happen today. But I came out in the first set and I looked like I was the one who had played in a lot of finals. I thought I dealt with the pressure pretty well.

“I felt like I belonged, to be honest. I’ve played big finals before. My record in finals is pretty good. I’ve played some very good players in finals.

“I felt like he just has so much experience to draw on. Look, he’s won the tournament I don’t know how many times now, four times in a row.

“I’ve got that under my belt now, a Wimbledon finalist. I can kind of draw from experience.

“I felt like I belonged, though. I feel like my game, my level has always been there. I feel like I’ve kind of put it together a little bit this couple of weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]