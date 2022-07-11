Euro 2022: Hosts England play down ‘pressure’ talk ahead of Norway clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2022: Hosts England play down ‘pressure’ talk ahead of Norway clash

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 4:32 am
England are gearing up for their second outing at Euro 2022 (Steven Paston/PA)
England and Northern Ireland are back in action as the second round of group fixtures at Euro 2022 gets under way on Monday.

Hosts England, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria in front of a record crowd at Old Trafford, are in Brighton to take on Norway.

Northern Ireland meanwhile face Austria in Southampton hoping to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Norway last week.

Sunday’s action saw France get up and running with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy while Belgium and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw.

Here, the PA news agency wraps up latest events in the tournament.

What pressure?

Sarina Wiegman insists the pressure is not all on England ahead of their clash with Norway
England and Norway have tried to put pressure on each other ahead of their meeting.

Norway coach Martin Sjogren started a verbal joust by saying his side were “definitely” the underdogs and adding that England “feel quite a lot of pressure from being at home, being one of the favourites”.

Opposite number Sarina Wiegman was quick to turn that back on Sjogren.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I think Norway has to win too, to be top of the group.”

Sjogren added that he felt “there was a lot of nerves playing into” England’s opening win over Austria.

Again, Wiegman had an answer.

“It’s nice that they’re trying to put pressure on us,” she said. “We’re just working on our game and how we want to play.”

Magill in Irish thoughts

Simone Magill will miss the rest of the Euros
Northern Ireland want to beat Austria for injured striker Simone Magill.

Magill, who recently joined Aston Villa from Everton, will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the Norway defeat.

Captain Marissa Callaghan said: “The girls have been heartbroken for Simone.

“We always speak about this family unit we have and there were a lot of tears for her, but it’s a massive incentive for us to go out and get a result for her.”

At 47 in the world, Northern Ireland are the lowest-ranked team in the world and Austria are aware that they will be expected to win at St Mary’s Stadium.

“Expectations and the pressure is higher than it was in the first match,” said defender Carina Wenninger.

France make powerful statement

After seeing the likes of England, Spain and Germany open with victories, France, another of the tournament’s favourites, laid down their own early marker in emphatic fashion.

The French hammered Italy in their Group D opener at Rotherham’s New York Stadium, scoring all their goals in a one-sided first half, with Grace Geyoro helping herself to a hat-trick.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino also got on the scoresheet. Martina Piemonte claimed a 75th-minute consolation for Italy after team-mate Sara Gama had a red card downgraded to yellow following a VAR review.

Honours even in Manchester

Belgium and Iceland settled for a point each
Iceland and Belgium played out a draw in the other Group D match at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium.

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir put Iceland ahead after earlier missing a penalty but Justine Vanhaevermaet ensured a share of the spoils with a spot-kick of her own.

Star attraction

Belgium men's manager Roberto Martinez watched the game in Manchester
The choice of the Academy Stadium, which has a capacity of 4,400 for the tournament, had drawn criticism from Iceland prior to the competition, but what the ground lacked in size, those in attendance made up for in atmosphere.

Iceland’s prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was one of those who joined in the fun and was pictured enjoying the occasion. Belgium men’s manager Roberto Martinez was also among the crowd.

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

Geyoro may have grabbed the headlines but Cascarino's long-range strike for France's third goal was a fine effort
Quote of the day

Up next

July 11
Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium, Brighton)

