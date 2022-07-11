In pictures: The story of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina lifted singles titles at the end of a memorable 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the fortnight in pictures.

Day 1

Emma Raducanu’s Centre Court debut ends in a first-round victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Jodie Burrage hands Percy Pig sweets to an unwell ball boy during her first-round match (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 2

Ryan Peniston was among six British players to progress to the second round on day two of the Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

Nick Kyrgios comes through a fiery five-set clash with Britain’s Paul Jubb – but the Australian was later fined after admitting to spitting towards a spectator (Adam Davy/PA)

Harmony Tan stuns Serena Williams under the roof, knocking out the 23-time grand slam singles champion in the first round (John Walton/PA)

Day 3

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko shows support for her war-torn country by wearing a yellow and blue ribbon during a second-round win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray waves goodbye to Centre Court after a second-round exit to big-serving John Isner, on the same day Emma Raducanu was beaten (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 4

Katie Boulter, two days after her grandma died, pulls off an upset of sixth seed Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

On an impressive day for British players, Liam Broady celebrates beating 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 5

Heather Watson beats Kaja Juvan to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Venus Williams makes her return to Wimbledon, playing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 6

Top seed Iga Swiatek is knocked out by Alize Cornet, right (Steven Paston/PA)

Nick Kyrgios celebrates victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a classic on Court One – before the Australian was accused of being a “bully” by his beaten opponent (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 7

Roger Federer was one of the former champions who showed up to celebrate 100 years of Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Under the roof, Novak Djokovic just about beat Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven before Wimbledon’s 11pm curfew before questioning the scheduling (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 8

Protester Jason Leith points at the Wimbledon honours board to draw attention to the Peng Shuai situation (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

2019 champion Simona Halep eases past fourth seed Paula Badosa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 9

British number one Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin in a five-set thriller to reach the semi-finals (John Walton/PA)

Mum-of-two Tatjana Maria (left) hugs fellow German Jule Niemeier after beating her in three sets to reach the semi-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day 10

Rafael Nadal somehow overcomes injury to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Ajla Tomljanovic’s run comes to an end against Elena Rybakina (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 11

Ons Jabeur makes sure Centre Court acknowledges Tatjana Maria after the Tunisian beat her “barbecue buddy” to reach the women’s final (Steven Paston/PA)

Rafael Nadal at a press conference announcing his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to injury (Joe Toth/PA)

Day 12

Cameron Norrie makes a superb start to his semi-final against Novak Djokovic… (John Walton/PA)

…but the defending champion proves too good and books his place in the final (John Walton/PA)

Alfie Hewett celebrates after he and Gordon Reid won a late-night wheelchair doubles thriller on Court One (Steven Paston/PA)

Day 13

Russia-born Elena Rybakina clinches the women’s singles title (John Walton/PA)

Beaten finalist Ons Jabeur’s supporters show their appreciation (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 14

Shingo Kunieda completed the ‘Golden Slam’ by beating Britain’s Alfie Hewett in a thrilling men’s wheelchair singles final (Steven Paston/PA)

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining men’s single final – giving the Serbian his seventh title in SW19 (Zac Goodwin/PA)