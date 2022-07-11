Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski open to Chelsea if Barcelona deal collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski open to Chelsea if Barcelona deal collapses

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 7:14 am
Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not eventuate (Sven Hoppe/DPAPA)
What the papers say

Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not come off. The Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, says Chelsea and Paris St Germain will enter the race for the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker if his Camp Nou move fails. West London is then understood to be his preferred destination, with the Blues in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan on loan.

Staying at Chelsea, where bosses reportedly have “no problem” meeting Napoli’s £34million tag for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are considering additional defensive requirements after they lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The 31-year-old defender is off contract with Napoli at the end of next season and the Senegalese ace is also being monitored by Juventus, according to the Sun which cites Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

England’s Jordan Pickford catches the ball during a training session at St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent.
Jordan Pickford could be asked to commit his future to Everton until 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Everton are understood to be on the cusp of offering their England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, a new long-term contract. The stopper joined the Merseysiders from Sunderland for £25m in 2017 and following strong showings for his country signed a six-year deal in 2018 which takes him through to next summer. The Liverpool Echo reports the reigning Everton Player of the Season, 28, will soon be asked to commit to the club into his 30s and toward a decade with them.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham face competition from up north as they chase a signature from France. The Standard says Newcastle failed to land Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January and the Ligue 1 club have confirmed the 24-year-old has been the subject of bids.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring
Camp Nou appears to be calling to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva: Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are confident of signing the Portugal midfielder, 27, from Manchester City.

Justin Kluivert: West Ham missed out on Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma so are now pursuing Roma’s 23-year-old Netherlands winger, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gabriel Sara: The Mirror reports Norwich have agreed a club-record £11.5 m for the attacking midfielder, 23, from Sao Paulo.

