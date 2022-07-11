Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 10:46 am
Neco Williams has joined Nottingham Forest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nottingham Forest have signed Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield, including three in last season’s Champions League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, where he will now return as Forest are back in the big time after 23 years away.

“I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League,” said Williams.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

“Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams was part of Forest’s training on Monday and should make his debut in a friendly against Burton on Tuesday.

He posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool on his social media, saying: “15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC. It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!”

He joins Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards in signing for Forest ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

