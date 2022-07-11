Kirby estate backs namesake Lionesses star with street mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kirby estate backs namesake Lionesses star with street mural

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 2:26 pm
The mural of England footballer Fran Kirby (Dominic Lipiski/PA)
The mural of England footballer Fran Kirby (Dominic Lipiski/PA)

A London estate famous for its support of England during international tournaments has lived up to its name with its backing of the women’s national football team.

The Kirby estate in Bermondsey, south London, has unveiled a mural of England forward Fran Kirby ahead of the Lionesses’ game against Norway on Monday.

The artwork was created by street artists MurWalls, who are behind portraits of Raheem Sterling and Gareth Southgate in the past.

Chris Dowse, who has lived on the Kirby estate for 12 years, got in touch with the street artists after he saw their work at last year’s men’s Euros final.

Mr Dowse, a member of the Friends of the Kirby estate, said: “If the mural can inspire little children on this estate and around the country that it’s OK for girls to play football like boys, then it’s only going to go onwards and upwards.”

Fran Kirby mural
Artist Mr Meana puts the finishing touches to the mural (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added that “there was only ever going to be one player” on the mural and that it was “meant to be”.

Mr Dowse said it was “massively important” for the women’s game to develop.

The estate is renowned for its celebration of football tournaments and has 300 flags out to demonstrate their support.

Marc Silver, 44, the founder of Murwalls, said: “The patriotism that goes on there [at the Kirby estate] is out of this world. I was in awe of what they achieved.”

He added: “We hope this mural will inspire Fran Kirby and the Lionesses to win tonight and hopefully go on to win the whole tournament.”

Mr Silver said when he arrived someone suggested Fran Kirby because her surname matched the name of the estate.

“The stars were aligned,” he added.

The mural was started on Sunday night and completed at around 8am on Monday.

The mural features a big portrait of the footballer and another drawing of her pointing to her name on the back of the shirt.

The Lionesses official Twitter account shared a picture of the street art saying: “The Kirby Estate does it again! Amazing mural Murwalls”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]