Midfielder Cheick Doucoure joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens on a five-year deal.

The Mali international, who played 34 times in Ligue 1 last season, has agreed to a contract that will keep him at Selhurst Park until 2027 for a fee reported to be close to £20million.

He said: “I’m very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today.”

Welcome to Palace, Cheick Doucouré ❤️💙#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2022

The 22-year-old becomes Palace’s third signing of the summer following the previous arrivals of Malcolm Ebiowei and Sam Johnstone.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “Cheick’s arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.

“We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad, and I wish him all the very best for his time with us.”