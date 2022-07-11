Hibernian announce five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian announce five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 2:50 pm
Hibernian, whose Easter Road ground is pictured, have announced a five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh (PA)
Hibernian, whose Easter Road ground is pictured, have announced a five-year partnership with FC Edinburgh (PA)

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell believes the five-year partnership agreed with cinch League 1 side FC Edinburgh brings only benefits to both clubs.

The collaboration will bring the two neighbouring clubs closer together on matters including youth player development and community work.

Hibs’ 18-year-old defender Jack Brydon will return to FC Edinburgh for another loan spell while there will be an annual friendly organised between the two clubs.

In addition, Hibernian women will train and play out of Meadowbank – the home ground of FC Edinburgh – as they progress towards becoming a completely full-time outfit.

Kensell told Hibs’ official website: “We’re delighted to have agreed this partnership with FC Edinburgh.

“It brings together two clubs that are in the heart of the community and will help both achieve success both on and off the pitch.

“Firstly, I am thrilled that we’ve been able to bring Hibernian women back home to Edinburgh, exactly where they belong.

“We saw how popular the Edinburgh derby was when they played at Easter Road – with over 5,500 supporters in attendance – so we wanted to make it as easy as possible for our supporters to attend their games.

“Having a home at Meadowbank will hopefully do that and help the women’s game grow.

“Alongside this, it provides a great pathway for our young players and will help us work closely with supporters in the community, both of which are incredibly vital for the future of both clubs.

“The five-year partnership shows a great commitment between the two teams and I’m sure we will both flourish because of it.”

Jim Brown, chairman at FC Edinburgh, added: “We’ve always had a good relationship with Hibernian FC and signing this five-year partnership takes it one step further.

“We believe FC Edinburgh is a great place for the young players at Hibs to develop and be first team ready, alongside helping us to reach our goal of constant progression and competing in cinch League 1 after our promotion last season.

“The partnership will really benefit the community and local people as we get out and about in the community and offer a plethora of football at Meadowbank following the link-up with the women’s team.

“We’d also like to thank Hibs for agreeing to have an annual friendly at Meadowbank; that’ll provide vital funds for the running of the club.

“We look forward to seeing how this partnership progresses.”

