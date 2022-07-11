Chris Burke has clarity in life after taking on coaching role with Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Burke has clarity in life after taking on coaching role with Kilmarnock

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 4:02 pm
Chris Burke has taken on a coaching role at Kilmarnock (PA)
Chris Burke has taken on a coaching role at Kilmarnock (PA)

Chris Burke now has clarity in his life after being appointed Kilmarnock’s new reserves, Under-18s and intermediates coach.

The 38-year-old attacker joined Killie from Ross County in 2017 and left at the end of the season following their promotion to the cinch Premiership in the hope of continuing his playing career.

However, after again considering his future Burke decided to take up the coaching role he had been offered by the Ayrshire outfit and will work under boss Derek McInnes again.

He told the club’s official website: “I did a lot of thinking and reflecting after coming to a crossroads in my life on what path to take next. I now have clarity in how I feel.

“I know I said I was going to continue playing but I must say that I had to come back to the club.

“In the back of my mind, I felt that my sense of fulfilment in life and the place to start my new journey was here.

“I have to thank the manager especially because he maintained good communication with me to see how I was.

“He’s not just a great coach and manager but a great leader so he was another big factor in coming back here.”

Burke had been involved with Killie’s Under-17s side and thus has a strong knowledge of the club’s academy players.

He said: “It is the best education that I’ll get in starting my new journey, which I hope will be a long and successful one.

“Working with the manager, Tony Docherty, Paul Sheerin along with Paul Di Giacomo and Craig Clark – there’s no better start for me than that.

“What I can do for these kids is bring part of my story to them. Putting formations and tactics to the side for one minute, it’s all about the core values.

“Good behaviours, a good attitude, togetherness and helping them deal with the small failures and setbacks – I can help them with those things.

“I want to add to the good work that the Academy have already been doing. I’ve worked in the academy for a few years now and I have a great relationship with Paul [Di Giacomo] and Craig [Clark].

“I don’t just want to make our kids into better players but I want to make those players better human beings.”

McInnes added: “I’m absolutely delighted by Chris’ desire to come back and be part of what we’re doing here.

“This is such an important role in the club, helping to develop our academy players alongside the other academy coaches and producing players for Kilmarnock’s first team.

“Chris is a brilliant role model for our youngsters to learn from and ensuring we maintained his association with the club was everything we wanted.”

