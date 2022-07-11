Livingston boss David Martindale plans changes before Premiership season starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston boss David Martindale plans changes before Premiership season starts

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
David Martindale looking to sort problems at Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
David Martindale will take steps to overcome the deficiencies he has identified at Livingston.

The Livi boss has not been enamoured by some costly slackness in his side both in pre-season games and in Saturday’s 3-2 opening Group G Premier Sports Cup win over Albion Rovers in Coatbridge.

Ahead of the visit of Championship side Inverness on Tuesday night, Martindale told the PA news agency that he will move to sort it out before the cinch Premiership season begins.

He said: “I was fairly happy with Saturday but again it highlighted a couple of areas of the park that I probably need to reinforce.

“I said I was more than happy with the squad and I was.

“But we have given up four goals out of five that, from a coach and manager’s point of view, I would be doing the boys an injustice if I don’t try to rectify that.

“The Morton game (3-0 friendly defeat) was a bit of an eye opener in terms of focus and mentality and where I want the squad to be and where we need to be as a collective. I need to make the collective stronger.

“When four out of five goals lost have come from individual mistakes – and I am not trying to take it away from me – and probably not coming from a lack of coaching but a lack of focus and mentality, I have to rectify that.

“There’s two ways to do that. You either look for a replacement that will do their job better or I put the coaching hours in and I know between me and the staff that we have already put those coaching hours in.

“I do understand that it is early doors in the season but we have Rangers in the league in three weeks’ time and we have to hit the ground running.

“If no one comes in and no one goes out, I think I have more than enough in this building to have a successful season but, in an ideal world, in my head, we probably need to bring one or two in and move one or two on.”

On a busy Tuesday night, St Johnstone get their Group F campaign up and running with a home game against Annan Athletic, who beat Queen of the South 3-2 in their opener.

In Group D, Hibernian, who beat Clyde 5-0 on Saturday, travel to Falkirk and new Hibs boss Lee Johnson is set to make a few changes to his side.

Following their 3-0 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday, Hamilton boss John Rankin is looking to make amends at home to Stranraer.

Speaking on Hamilton’s YouTube channel, he said: “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. That’s done, we can’t affect that, albeit it wasn’t good enough.

“I’m sure we will bounce back on Tuesday night and be ready to go and play and ready to put it right.

“We have put four or five weeks of hard work in and one defeat can’t knock your confidence. We will be looking to go and implement our style.”

Elsewhere, Airdrieonians welcome FC Edinburgh, Albion Rovers take on Cove Rangers and East Fife travel to Alloa Athletic.

Ayr United take on Queen of the South, Dunfermline welcome Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh host Montrose and Queen’s Park face Forfar Athletic.

