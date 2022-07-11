Lionesses star Fran Kirby gets mural – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

It was matchday two for the Lionesses.

A big night in Brighton ahead! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3vQhTadPFU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022

Fran Kirby was honoured in the Southwark estate that shares her name.

Sweden know how to travel.

“I think we’ve seen this before” – Inter Miami II’s Romeo Beckham bent it like, well…

OFF THE SET PIECE! Romeo Beckham scores his first goal of the season from distance! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5qRGnF0bEM — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 11, 2022

Paul Pogba was back in Turin.

Erling, you have been warned.

From now on it’s one touch only 😉 Welcome to Manchester, @ErlingHaaland! https://t.co/LtUCNABCva — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 11, 2022

Happy birthday.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling confident.

Lando Norris reflected on his Austrian Grand Prix result.

Golf

Golfers looked ahead to the Open.

My favourite golf tournament on my favourite golf course. It’s Open week!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 11, 2022

High-profile praise for Bryson DeChambeau.

He was with his coach and caddy and clearly enjoying the occasion. What I did notice in all the time i was there, was that only ONE golfer went and spoke to him, smiled with him and actually told him how inspirational it was to see. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2022

The guy with one leg said to him once how nervous he was that he was now being watched and spoken to by this guy. But the golfer encouraged him and made him feel so comfortable. That golfer was @b_dechambeau and I will NEVER hear another bad word about him. WHAT A LEGEND! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2022