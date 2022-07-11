Lionesses star Fran Kirby gets mural – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association July 11, 2022, 6:24 pm A mural of Fran Kirby has been unveiled (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11. Football It was matchday two for the Lionesses. A big night in Brighton ahead! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3vQhTadPFU— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022 Fran Kirby was honoured in the Southwark estate that shares her name. The @kirbyestate does it again!Amazing mural, @MurWalls 🎨 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LjxxgX2wbE— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022 Sweden know how to travel. 🚗 Leaving training in style! 🇸🇪#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/Yd5pBW71ko— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) July 11, 2022 “I think we’ve seen this before” – Inter Miami II’s Romeo Beckham bent it like, well… OFF THE SET PIECE!Romeo Beckham scores his first goal of the season from distance! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5qRGnF0bEM— MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 11, 2022 Paul Pogba was back in Turin. #PogbackToBack ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ROHDIr2BSs— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 11, 2022 Erling, you have been warned. From now on it’s one touch only 😉Welcome to Manchester, @ErlingHaaland! https://t.co/LtUCNABCva— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) July 11, 2022 Happy birthday. Happy birthday, Mo 🥳❤️ @Elnenny pic.twitter.com/9lyvIE6WKc— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2022 9️⃣9️⃣ goals in the Royal Blue. 🔵Happy Birthday, @TonyCottee9! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7tPr6wWqx1— Everton (@Everton) July 11, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton was feeling confident. Let's keep pushing. Let's keep going. 💪 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/GLyNMXg2eb— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 11, 2022 Lando Norris reflected on his Austrian Grand Prix result. Top work this weekend, @LandoNorris. 👊 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/yptwR71UXy— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 11, 2022 Golf Golfers looked ahead to the Open. My favourite golf tournament on my favourite golf course. It’s Open week!!— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 11, 2022 Jumping into @TheOpen week like… pic.twitter.com/9vNYqMzo7T— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 11, 2022 High-profile praise for Bryson DeChambeau. He was with his coach and caddy and clearly enjoying the occasion. What I did notice in all the time i was there, was that only ONE golfer went and spoke to him, smiled with him and actually told him how inspirational it was to see.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2022 The guy with one leg said to him once how nervous he was that he was now being watched and spoken to by this guy. But the golfer encouraged him and made him feel so comfortable. That golfer was @b_dechambeau and I will NEVER hear another bad word about him. WHAT A LEGEND!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kirby estate backs namesake Lionesses star with street mural Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social