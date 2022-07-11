Emma Lamb hits maiden ODI century as England beat South Africa by five wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Lamb hits maiden ODI century as England beat South Africa by five wickets

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 8:14 pm
England’s Emma Lamb celebrates her maiden One-Day International century against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
England's Emma Lamb celebrates her maiden One-Day International century against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Opener Emma Lamb helped herself to a maiden one-day international century as England beat South Africa by five wickets.

Lamb’s 102, with the help of a 36-ball 55 from Nat Sciver, eased Heather Knight’s side home with 107 balls to spare at Northampton after they had been set 219 to win.

The 24-year-old went to three figures with her 15th boundary from the 91st ball she faced as she anchored a comfortable run chase despite the loss of Tammy Beaumont for one in the third over.

She eventually fell with just 17 needed and it was Danni Wyatt who hit the runs which clinched two points in the multi-format series.

Katherine Brunt got England off to the perfect start when she claimed the wickets of opener Andrie Steyn and Lara Goodall to reduce the tourists to 34 for two, and things got even better when spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled skipper Sune Luus for seven.

South Africa had reached 73 for four when Marizanne Kapp went for 12, bringing Chloe Tryon to the wicket, and it was she who steered her side towards respectability after the loss of Laura Wolvaardt for 43 with she and Nadine De Klerk putting on 97 for the sixth wicket before Tryon fell for 88 off 73 balls having hit three sixes and 10 fours.

Her exit prompted something of a collapse as England bowled out the visitors for 218 with 14 balls remaining, Sciver finishing with four for 59 while Brunt’s three wickets cost just 18 runs.

