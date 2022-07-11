Rangers sign 17-year-old Connor Young from Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers sign 17-year-old Connor Young from Hibernian

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 10:58 pm
Rangers have signed Hibernian youngster Connor Young (Craig Foy/PA)
Rangers have signed Hibernian youngster Connor Young (Craig Foy/PA)

Rangers have signed Hibernian youngster Connor Young on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Glasgow club have announced.

The 17-year-old will link up with David McCallum’s B team ahead of their Lowland League campaign and will travel with the squad to Prague this week for the Pilsen tournament.

Head of Academy Craig Mulholland told the cub’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to Rangers.

“He is a player that David Stevenson and our recruitment team have tracked for some time along with our technical staff, who have seen him have some excellent performances against our own group.

“We believe that Connor has attributes that can be developed further working under David, Brian and their multi-disciplinary staff team.

“We look forward to seeing Connor link up with the likes of Robbie Ure, who has been with the first team in Portugal and is a player who has been in the academy since he was eight years old, and Zak Lovelace, an England international who joined us from Millwall.”

