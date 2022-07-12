Football rumours: Man U chiefs fly to Spain in bid to seal Frenkie de Jong deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Man U chiefs fly to Spain in bid to seal Frenkie de Jong deal

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 7:22 am
Manchester United have apparently stepped up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United have apparently stepped up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong (David Davies/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United have apparently stepped up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. The Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail say United bosses Richard Arnold and John Murtough are in Spain and met with Barcelona representatives at a restaurant to discuss the 25-year-old Netherlands international, who played under new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The Blues are said to be interested in the Germany international as an alternative to Raphinha, who has reportedly opted for the Nou Camp over Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea will have to compete with United and Arsenal to sign the 26-year-old, with the latter the forward’s home from 2012 to 2016.

Kevin Mbabu
Kevin Mbabu moved to St James’ Park in 2013 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Could Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu soon return to the Premier League? The Standard says newly-promoted Fulham are close to signing the 27-year-old, who played for Newcastle during their relegation to the Championship in 2016, from Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial £5m.

Everton have had their £25million bid for Morgan Gibbs-White rejected by Wolves, according to the Mail. The England Under-21 international 22, impressed on loan last season at Sheffield United, helping guide them to the Championship play-offs with 12 goals and the same number of assists.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nathan Collins: The Burnley defender, 21, could go to Wolves as part of a £20.5m deal that would set a new record for the highest fee paid for an Irish player, according to the Mail.

Amadou Onana: The Express cites Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth as reporting Lille have rejected West Ham’s £25m bid for their 20-year-old Belgium midfielder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal