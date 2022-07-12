Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle make plans for introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:12 am
Rail seating is to be installed at Newcastle’s St James’ Park home this summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle are to install rail seating this summer in anticipation of the introduction of safe standing at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have revealed they will make provision in the away section at the Leazes End of the stadium in the coming weeks following guidance from the Sports Ground Safety Authority, and extend it to home sections as early as next year, subject to a consultation process.

Spectators will not be allowed to stand at games until the stadium has been licensed under new rules, confirmed last week by the Government, which will allow Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs to introduce safe standing from next season, with Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham having taken part in a pilot scheme.

Newcastle’s head of safety and security Dave Gregory told the club’s official website: “We are committed to making St James’ Park as safe as possible for everyone, and we look forward to working with our supporters to identify an area for fans who may wish to stand in future.”

Once a licence was granted, fans would be allowed to stand at St James’ Park in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail in specified areas, with each supporter having to occupy the same space they would take if they were sitting with a traceable, numbered ticket.

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles said: “Match-going supporters know the benefits of safe standing are enormous with better atmospheres and more choice for fans, whether they prefer to sit or stand.

“The FSA has always made the case that football clubs should be able to talk to their fanbase and work together to find the ideal mix of seating and standing at every club.

“That’s now possible and it’s no surprise at all that more clubs are already looking to join last season’s early adopters and install their own safe standing areas.”

