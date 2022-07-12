Kayleigh Green signs new one-year contract with Brighton By Press Association July 12, 2022, 11:29 am Brighton’s Kayleigh Green (front) has signed a new one-year contract (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wales international Kayleigh Green has signed a new one-year contract with Brighton which will keep her at the club for a fifth season. The 34-year-old midfielder, who began her career at Cardiff, joined the Seagulls from Yeovil in 2018 and has made 85 appearances for the club since. Manager Hope Powell said: “Kayleigh has been a really important figure for us since she joined, bringing a lot of experience and know-how as we’ve established ourselves in the WSL.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rodri signs new five-year Manchester City contract Lukasz Fabianski ‘honoured and proud’ after signing new West Ham contract Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown leaves club to join Montrose Women ‘Massive boost’ for Wolves as Joao Moutinho signs new one-year deal