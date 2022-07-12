Wales international Rabbi Matondo swaps Schalke for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales international Rabbi Matondo swaps Schalke for Rangers

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 3:45 pm
Rabbi Matondo has signed for Rangers (David Davies/PA)
Rabbi Matondo has set his sights on creating history at Rangers after the Wales international swapped Schalke for Scotland.

The 21-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2026, subject to international clearance.

Matondo’s transfer to the cinch Premiership runners-up earns him a return to the UK, having spent his early years at Manchester City before leaving three years ago to sign for Schalke.

“I am absolutely buzzing to have signed for a club as big as Rangers,” he told the club’s official website.

“I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited.

“This is a big club with a massive history and I just want to create more memories and more history here at the club.”

Forward Matondo has struggled to find a permanent home since he departed the Etihad Stadium in 2019.

The Liverpool-born winger managed to force his way into the Schalke squad during his first couple of seasons but has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Stoke and Cercle Brugge respectively.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is excited to work with the youngster, and added: “I’m really pleased to welcome Rabbi to Rangers.

“I spoke last week about my desire to add more attacking quality to my squad, and we all believe Rabbi will do that.

“He will bring many strong attributes to the team and I am really looking forward to seeing him in training this afternoon for the first time.”

Matondo is the fourth player to move to Ibrox this summer after John Souttar, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence.

Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “We have been quietly working to secure Rabbi’s signature for the last few weeks since the June internationals finished.

“We wanted to invest in a wide player this summer and we are excited with what Rabbi will bring to our group, with his speed and his general style of play.

“At 21 there’s lots more to come from Rabbi and he will be a strong investment and addition to our group.”

