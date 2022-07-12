Former Formula One race director Michael Masi quits FIA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Formula One race director Michael Masi quits FIA

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 2:17 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 2:41 pm
FMichael Masi has left the FIA (David Davies/PA)
Michael Masi, the man at the centre of Lewis Hamilton’s failed bid to win a record eighth world championship, has quit the FIA.

The Australian was sacked as Formula One race director in February following his mishandling of last season’s contentious season decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout.

In February, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said Masi had been offered a new role within the organisation.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the world championship
But his departure from the governing body – exactly seven months after the title decider which cost him his job – was announced on Tuesday.

A statement read: “The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula One race director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.

“The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future.”

Masi was replaced as race director after he broke the rules when he allowed a number of drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen to un-lap themselves following a late safety car period in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record eighth crown
Verstappen, on fresh tyres, passed Hamilton, who was on used rubber, to take the title on the final lap.

The FIA said Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” but conceded he performed a “human error”.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team lodged and then dropped their appeal against the result in a reported quid pro quo agreement that Masi would be removed by the FIA – an accusation the Silver Arrows have strenuously denied.

Before his sacking, Masi received the backing of a number of drivers – notably four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and British driver Lando Norris – before Verstappen accused the FIA of “throwing Masi under the bus” after he was stood down.

Masi was replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. But the appointments have not been met with universal approval.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso questioned Wittich’s knowledge of the job at the Spanish Grand Prix in May, while Vettel was handed a suspended £21,000 fine by the FIA after he walked out of a drivers’ briefing conducted by Wittich at the recent Austrian Grand Prix.

