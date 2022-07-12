Old Trafford collapse and World Cup woe – England’s lowest ODI totals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Old Trafford collapse and World Cup woe – England’s lowest ODI totals

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 4:03 pm
Jason Roy is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah as India skittle England for just 110 (Nigel French/PA)
Jason Roy is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah as India skittle England for just 110 (Nigel French/PA)

England slumped to one of their lowest one-day international totals when India bowled them out for just 110 at the Oval on Tuesday.

Put in by Rohit Sharma, they lasted only 25.2 overs to record their joint-11th worst score in the 50-over game and sixth lowest on home soil, and at one stage looked likely to fail to beat the 86 they managed against Australia in 2001 before the tail wagged briefly.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the darkest days in the nation’s history in the shorter format.

86 – Australia, Old Trafford, June 2001

Steve Waugh helped to put England to the sword at Old Trafford
Steve Waugh helped to put England to the sword at Old Trafford (Owen Humphreys/PA)

After Australia skipper Steve Waugh and Damien Martyn had anchored a middle-order fightback to steer the tourists to 208 for seven in a day-night contest, England folded under the lights following opener Nick Knight’s departure for 12 with the score on 25. Only Knight, Marcus Trescothick, Owais Shah and Dominic Cork, who top-scored with 17, made it to double figures as Jason Gillespie took three for 20 and Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds claimed two wickets each to ease their side to victory by 125 runs in 32.4 overs under the Duckworth Lewis method.

88 – Sri Lanka, Dambulla, November 2003

England batter Paul Collingwood's efforts counted for little in Dambulla
England batter Paul Collingwood’s efforts counted for little in Dambulla (Gareth Copley/PA)

Only Paul Collingwood, with 31, and Ashley Giles, 21, offered any resistance as England were humbled by Chaminda Vaas’ three for 15 and two wickets each for Dinusha Fernando, Nuwan Kulasekara and Upul Chandana. Openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana knocked off the 89 required for a 10-wicket victory in just 13.5 overs with the minimum of fuss.

89 – New Zealand, Wellington, February 2002

Andrew Flintoff briefly gave England hope in Wellington
Andrew Flintoff briefly gave England hope in Wellington (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Craig McMillan’s 69 provided the backbone of the Kiwis’ 244 for eight from their full allocation, but England’s response never got going. Trescothick, skipper Nasser Hussain, Knight, Graham Thorpe, Paul Collingwood and Shah were all back in the pavilion by the time the total had reached 40, and although Andrew Flintoff’s 26 briefly steadied the ship, three wickets apiece for Andre Adams and Nathan Astle helped to skittle England to a 155-run defeat in 37.2 overs.

93 – Australia, Headingley, June 1975

Skipper Mike Denness top scored, but could not secure a place in the 1975 World Cup final for his team
Skipper Mike Denness top scored, but could not secure a place in the 1975 World Cup final for his team (PA)

England’s hopes of a place in the final of cricket’s first World Cup went up in smoke as they were beaten by four wickets having managed to bat for a little more than 36 overs. Skipper Mike Denness’ 27 and an unbeaten 18 from Geoff Arnold were the only significant contributions and although Chris Old took three for 29 amid a concerted fightback with the ball, Doug Walters and Gary Gilmour saw the Australians home in just 28.4 overs.

94 – Australia, Melbourne, February 1979

England captain Mike Brearley's efforts in Melbourne proved in vain
England captain Mike Brearley’s efforts in Melbourne proved in vain (PA)

Opener Mike Brearley made 46, but a batting line-up which included Geoffrey Boycott, Derek Randall, Graham Gooch, David Gower and Ian Botham folded around him in the face of a sustained bowling assault. Botham and Bob Willis reduced Australia to 54 for three but could not prevent their side from slipping to a six-wicket defeat in the fifth ODI with 147 balls to spare.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal