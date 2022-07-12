Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton will host Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park later this month.

The Ukrainian side will visit Merseyside on Friday, July 29, with proceeds from the game going to humanitarian charities supporting people affected by the war.

The two clubs have a recent link through Everton’s signing in January of full-back Vitalii Mykolenko, and the Toffees have been a leading voice in support for Ukraine.

They wore the logo of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on their shirt sleeves for the final 10 games of last season while the club also gave £250,000 to the appeal, which was matched by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton are currently in the USA, where they will play matches against Arsenal on Saturday and Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team will then return home to take on Blackpool on July 24, with the clash against Kyiv their final pre-season outing.