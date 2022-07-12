England stars look back on thumping win over Norway – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

The morning after a glorious night for England.

How do we feel this morning? 😁 pic.twitter.com/YeJFwGGCN5 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 12, 2022

So how we all feeling 😎 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VZ4CjJGW9a — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 12, 2022

About last night😍 Very clinical performance from the team now our focus turns to Friday⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/RkvqV7AbsS — Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) July 12, 2022

About last night, we enjoyed that one Brighton 🤩🦁 Full focus for Friday! @lionesses pic.twitter.com/50vYxJxjXZ — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) July 12, 2022

What a night! Thanks to all the fans for making it so special ♥️ https://t.co/yXFPIMfP3m — Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) July 12, 2022

Paul Pogba is back in Turin.

Luke Shaw turned 27.

Jack Wilshere is back at Arsenal.

Absolutely honoured to be the new U18’s head coach at this amazing club. Thanks to the club for your trust and support. Back where I belong 🔴⚪️@Arsenal @ArsenalAcademy pic.twitter.com/NwH5NbJgru — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 11, 2022

Cricket

Pat Cummins reflected on Australia’s time in Sri Lanka.

We loved our time in Sri Lanka, wonderful people and great contests on the field 🇱🇰🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/MrcUawK2di — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) July 12, 2022

Golf

Kevin Pietersen had a good vantage point.

All good things must come to an end. Back home now with an @TheOpen bag! A quite wonderful few days. Good luck to everyone playing and all those who are putting on one of sports greatest shows! ❤️#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/zA7k144a5y — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 12, 2022

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was staring at the stars.

These are deepest images of space history has ever seen. The universe is so powerful and every single one of us is a part of it. Thank you for sharing the universe’s magic with us @NASA. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/j3Ftw7aDhS — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 12, 2022

The McLaren boys were still smiling.

How our weekend in Austria went. 🎢 We’ll keep pushing! 👊 pic.twitter.com/EQUH9lIIzj — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 12, 2022