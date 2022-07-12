Burnley sign Anderlecht’s Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Burnley sign Anderlecht’s Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 6:35 pm
Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, right, is reunited with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, right, is reunited with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (Niall Carson/PA)

Burnley have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen from manager Vincent Kompany’s former club Anderlecht.

Cullen, 26, has agreed a three-year deal to become the Clarets’ sixth summer signing after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, reported to be £3-3.5million.

Kompany said: “We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.

“Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side.”

Cullen will team back up with Kompany after spending the last two seasons at Anderlecht, where he made 70 appearances in all competitions.

He progressed through West Ham’s academy and had loan spells at Bradford, Bolton and Charlton before heading to Belgium in 2020.

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley have also signed Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien.

