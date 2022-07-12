Andy Murray dismantles Sam Querrey in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray dismantles Sam Querrey in Newport

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 9:46 pm
Andy Murray, pictured, eased past Sam Querrey (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray cruised to a 6-2 6-0 victory over Sam Querrey at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, winning the last 10 games in a row to set up a round-of-16 meeting with Max Purcell.

It took Murray less than 55 minutes to see off American Querrey, who had started the match by breaking the three-time grand-slam winner’s serve in the very first game.

But Murray broke straight back and although Querrey had two break points in the third game, the Scot was able to hold.

Querrey drew level at 2-2 but had no answer for Murray as he won the next four games without reply to clinch the first set.

And Murray kept his foot on the gas in the second, winning 6-0 to move into the next round.

Fellow Briton Liam Broady suffered defeat at the hands of James Duckworth – the man who Murray beat in the first round at Wimbledon a fortnight ago.

The Australian took the first set 6-2 before Broady claimed the second 6-4 to level things up.

But Duckworth was a 6-2 winner in the third to wrap up victory.

