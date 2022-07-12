Germany ease to win over Spain to qualify as group winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany ease to win over Spain to qualify as group winners

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:12 pm
Alexandra Popp doubled Germany's lead before half-time (John Walton/PA)
Alexandra Popp doubled Germany’s lead before half-time (John Walton/PA)

Germany continued to underline their Euro 2022 credentials with a 2-0 win over Spain to book their place in the quarter-finals at the top of Group B.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side had swept past Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture and proved too strong for a Spanish side looking to build their own momentum having comfortable seen off Finland.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass but the ball stuck Klara Buhl, who turned inside Barcelona defender Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

After being gifted an early goal, Germany soon settled to dominate possession in midfield.

Spain, though, were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high German backline.

The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.

Mariona Caldentey (right) in action against Germany
Mariona Caldentey, right, went close for Spain (John Walton/PA)

Spain continued to press for an equaliser as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.

It was Germany, though, who were on target again seven minutes before half-time.

A corner was floated over into the six-yard box, where captain Alexandra Popp got up to flick in a backward header via a slight deflection.

Spain looked to regroup once more and went close again just before the break when Aitana Bonmati’s chipped effort dropped just wide.

Germany boss Voss-Tecklenburg made a change for the second half, with Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Lattwein coming on for Lina Magull.

Wolfsburg forward Popp almost had a third for Germany soon after the restart when she headed wide at the back post from a corner.

Popp was centre stage again as the hour mark approached, going down under what looked like a tug on the front of her shirt from Spain captain Paredes as she aimed to run clear on goal.

Experienced French referee Stephanie Frappart, though, waved play on and VAR did not overturn the decision.

Spain almost pulled a goal back with 18 minutes left when a deep ball was floated into the penalty area and Caldentey sent a volley goalwards, which was brilliantly tipped over by Frohms.

Germany had the ball in the net again on 82 minutes after Tabea Wassmuth – clearly offside – raced clear and rounded the goalkeeper before the flag was eventually raised.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s side play their final Group B match against Finland in Milton Keynes on Saturday, while Spain will battle it out with Denmark for the chance to face hosts England in the last eight.

