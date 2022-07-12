Lee Johnson ‘bored’ by Hibernian in defeat to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson ‘bored’ by Hibernian in defeat to Falkirk

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:30 pm
Lee Johnson suffered a first defeat as Hibs manager (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson suffered a first defeat as Hibs manager (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson admitted his team had left him “bored” during the first half of a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Falkirk.

Aidan Nesbitt’s 39th-minute header sent the League One side top of Group D and consigned Johnson to a first defeat as Hibs boss in his second game.

The Bairns were well worth their lead and Johnson made four changes at the break with Chris Cadden, Ryan Porteous, Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen replacing Lewis Miller, Kyle McClelland, Runar Hauge and Aiden McGeady.

Johnson told Premier Sports: “We just can’t accept mediocrity, it’s as simple as that. I am quite ruthless in terms of making changes early, because I was bored of watching it if I’m honest with you.

“I like to be entertained by my team myself and if I’m bored of watching it, or I don’t think it’s committed enough or it’s attacking enough, I will just make changes.”

Johnson’s side had some concerted second-half pressure, hitting the post twice, having three efforts cleared off the line, seeing a Christian Doidge effort chalked off and being denied several penalty claims.

“It was just a poor first half, the boys not at it, mediocre at best, and that’s not good enough,” he said.

“The second half we were good, we should have scored two or three, but, listen, I am still learning a lot about my players, my individuals. I learnt a lot today.

“Did I get it wrong with the team selection? I’d like to think that that first-half side should have been better than it was, but too many mediocre performances gave Falkirk a shot in the arm. And they were good, they worked hard, they hustled, and full credit to them.

“But second half we had a number of opportunities and a number of appeals that may have gone our way and done enough to win the game.”

John McGlynn admitted he was surprised to claim his first win as Falkirk manager.

The former Hearts and Raith boss said: “I didn’t think we could have got a performance like that and beat a Premiership team so early.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players, they worked so hard to get that win. The first half I thought we were the better side and possibly could have been further ahead.

“The second half, we were obviously going to have to dig in, they made four changes at half-time and we knew they were going to give it a go.

“We got a little bit lucky but to beat a Premiership team you quite often need to carry some luck.”

