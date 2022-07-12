Germany ease through at Euro 2022 as Denmark set up all-or-nothing Spain decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Germany ease through at Euro 2022 as Denmark set up all-or-nothing Spain decider

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 10:46 pm
Germany produced another impressive display to see off Spain (John Walton/PA)
Germany produced another impressive display to see off Spain (John Walton/PA)

Germany laid down another marker in their quest for Euro 2022 glory as they saw off Spain to secure top spot in Group B and coast into the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Denmark had kept alive their hopes of also making it through to the last eight – and a showdown with hosts England – after beating Finland.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Tuesday’s action.

Germany underline credentials

The eight-time European champions have so far lived up to their billing in the quest for another title success.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Klara Buhl capitalised on a blunder from Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Captain Alexandra Popp headed in a second before the break as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side sent out a strong reply to England’s own impressive performance on Monday night.

Spain struggled without the influence of injured star player Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas to break down a stubborn German rearguard.

Coach Jorge Vilda will need to regroup his squad quickly for their all-or-nothing showdown with Denmark when they head back to Brentford on Saturday.

Denmark fairytale still alive

Denmark celebrate Pernille Harder's winner against Finland
Denmark celebrate Pernille Harder’s winner against Finland (Tim Goode/PA)

After being swept aside by Germany in their opening fixture, Denmark needed to record a positive result to keep themselves in with a shout of making it out of the group.

Captain Pernille Harder produced the breakthrough when the Chelsea forward nodded in with just 18 minutes left.

It needed, though, a fine fingertip save from goalkeeper Lene Christensen to deny Finland substitute Jenny Danielsson a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard was a relieved man when the full-time whistle blew, which also signalled the end of Finland’s own hopes of further progress.

“We were nervous, of course, but I think the players did quite well when they came under pressure,” he said.

Lionesses straight back to business

An expectant nation might just be ready to get swept up in the hype of England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway in Brighton on Monday night.

Skipper Leah Williamson insists Sarina Wiegman’s squad are determined to keep things in perspective.

“Of course, it is (a statement). Every game in football you go out to win and you want to play as best as you can, and (on Monday) everything we touched in the first half was golden,” the Arsenal defender said.

“You have days like that, you also have days that aren’t like that, so we won’t get carried away with it.”

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring for Germany
Alexandra Popp celebrated in style as Germany booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Spain (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 13

Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (5pm, Bramall Lane)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal