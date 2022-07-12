No easing up for Germany despite clinching Euro 2022 group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No easing up for Germany despite clinching Euro 2022 group

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 11:56 pm
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was impressed by her side’s composure to close out another key result (Nick Potts/PA)
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was impressed by her side's composure to close out another key result (Nick Potts/PA)

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has no intentions of letting her side ease up after another impressive display saw them beat Spain 2-0 to secure a quarter-final place as Group B winners.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s well-drilled team had swept past Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture and proved too strong for a Spanish side looking to build their own momentum having comfortably seen off Finland.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Klara Buhl capitalised on a poor clearance from Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, and captain Alexandra Popp headed in a second before the break.

Alexandra Popp scores for Germany
Germany again impressed as they saw off Spain (John Walton/PA)

Germany finish their group schedule against Finland in Milton Keynes on Saturday, and will then play Norway or Austria in the quarter-finals.

Having laid down a marker of their own following England’s impressive performance on Monday night, Voss-Tecklenburg insists there is more to come.

“We won’t make the mistake of letting things slide. We would do well not to think about the quarter-finals just yet,” Voss-Tecklenburg told a press conference.

“You wouldn’t think it would be easier against Norway than against England. We do well to be humble and take the next step.”

Reflecting on the match, Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We wanted to operate in two pressing zones. The plan worked right away and the (early) goal played into our hands.

“Then there came a phase in which we didn’t do so well, but then we were able to regulate it with the 2-0.

“I can only compliment the team for this willingness to defend, for the ways that hurt, that was outstanding.

“This team is ready to show the discipline and live with it themselves, which feels good.”

Spain – without the influence of injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas – struggled to break down a stubborn German rearguard.

However, they did have opportunities, with Lucia Garcia firing into the side netting after being played through on goal and then Mariona Caldentey denied by a fine save from Merle Frohms during the second half.

Coach Jorge Vilda will now need to regroup his squad quickly for their all-or-nothing showdown with Denmark when they head back to Brentford on Saturday.

“I hope this will help us for the next game and for the future,” he said.

“We have to prepare ourselves mentally. After the goal, we may have played our best 30 minutes.”

