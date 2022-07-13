On this day in 2015: Leicester appoint Claudio Ranieri as first-team manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2015: Leicester appoint Claudio Ranieri as first-team manager

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 6:02 am
Leicester appointed Claudio Ranieri as manager on this day, seven years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester appointed Claudio Ranieri as manager on this day, seven years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

Claudio Ranieri was appointed first-team manager at Leicester, on this day in 2015.

Ranieri took over at the King Power Stadium after an 11-year Premier League absence following his dismissal at Chelsea in 2004 but was appointed by the Foxes on a three-year contract.

The appointment came after previous boss Nigel Pearson was sacked Leicester in July 2015 following a fallout between club and manager.

Ranieri, then 63 years old, took his 16th position in football management and his reign was remembered for the Foxes’ shock Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 season.

Less than a year after being appointed, Ranieri had guided Leicester to their first-ever English league title and he was commended for his efforts by being named FIFA best men’s coach in 2016.

Despite the heroics in the 2015-16 season, Leicester and Ranieri struggled the following season and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage.

Leicester City v Everton – Barclays Premier League – King Power Stadium
Ranieri guided Leicester to their first Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA)

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February 2017 with the club in 17th position and just one point above the relegation zone.

After being axed as boss, Ranieri said: “After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be.

“The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.”

