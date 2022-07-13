Football rumours: Leeds close to accepting Barcelona’s £49m offer for Raphinha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Leeds close to accepting Barcelona’s £49m offer for Raphinha

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 7:12 am
Leeds are understood to be about to accept a bid from Barcelona for Raphinha (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Leeds are understood to be about to accept Barcelona’s bid for Raphinha. The Guardian says the La Liga club have made an offer of £49million, which could rise to £57m, for the Brazil winger.  Chelsea pitched £55m for the player last month but the 25-year-old reportedly has his heart set on Camp Nou.

A big move may be on the cards for Newcastle as they consider a club-record deal for a new striker. The Magpies have held talks with Real Sociedad about signing Sweden international Alexander Isak, 22, according to the Telegraph. But they would need to spend almost their entire remaining transfer budget, which would mean paying more than the £42m spent on midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo appears dejected
An Old Trafford exit appears likely for one of Manchester United’s favourite sons (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo really wants to play with Lionel Messi at Paris St-Germain, reports the Express. The paper, which cites Le Parisien, says the 37-year-old forward has offered his service to the French club, but ESPN reports PSG have turned him down as they lack the funds to cover his wages.

The Mirror says Chelsea are making an “audacious” move to sign striker Robert Lewandowski, who is on the cusp of leaving Bayern Munich for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Poland international has expressed a desire for a new challenge after taking his Bundesliga club to their 10th straight title.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Presnel Kimpembe: The Telegraph says Chelsea are monitoring PSG’s 26-year-old France centre-back.

Raul de Tomas: Newcastle have added the Espanyol and Spain striker, 27, to their shortlist, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

