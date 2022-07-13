Hellas Verona move ‘perfect outcome’ for Hibernian and Josh Doig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell claims Josh Doig’s move to Hellas Verona is the “perfect outcome” for the Easter Road club and the player.

Hibs confirmed the 20-year-old, who joined the club’s academy in the summer of 2019, has moved to the Serie A outfit for a “significant seven-figure deal”.

The fee has been reported as in the region of £3million, while the club said: “The fee received will be one of the highest sales figures the club has ever received, with the deal also including add-ons and a large sell-on agreement.”

The Italian club revealed that Doig has signed until 2026.

Kensell said: “I’d like to begin by thanking Josh for his time at Hibernian FC. He’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him.

“Understandably, there’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us back in November.

“We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh.

“We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first-team squad.

“This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to reinvest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club.”

Manager Lee Johnson added: “This deal highlights the great work done in the academy and shows the pathway for our young players.

“The terms of this deal made complete sense for us. Josh is an excellent talent and I have no doubt he will go on to have a successful future.”