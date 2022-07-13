Ross County sign Callum Johnson on two-year-deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County sign Callum Johnson on two-year-deal

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 2:34 pm
Callum Johnson joins Ross County from Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Callum Johnson joins Ross County from Portsmouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Malky Mackay was glad to eventually get his man after Callum Johnson joined Ross County on a two-year deal.

The cinch Premiership club said in a statement they had tracked the 25-year-old right-back “for a significant period of time”.

Johnson, latterly at Portsmouth, came through the youth academy at Middlesbrough and signed for Accrington Stanley in 2018 after an initial loan spell.

He made the switch to Fratton Park in 2020 and had a loan spell at Fleetwood last season.

Boss Mackay told County’s website: “I’m delighted to bring Callum to Ross County.

“He is a player that our recruitment department have spent time tracking and at 25 years old we feel he is coming in to the prime of his career.

“He has really good experience in the English game, and we look forward to working with him here in Dingwall and welcoming him to our club.”

