Kirsty McGuinness insists Northern Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ versus England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kirsty McGuinness insists Northern Ireland have ‘nothing to lose’ versus England

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 5:56 pm
Northern Ireland were knocked out of Euro 2022 after Monday’s defeat to Austria (Nick Potts/PA)
Northern Ireland were knocked out of Euro 2022 after Monday’s defeat to Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

Northern Ireland forward Kirsty McGuinness insists Kenny Shiels’ side will not be fazed by facing England on Friday in their final game at Euro 2022.

England have already qualified for the knockout stages as Group A winners after thrashing Norway 8-0 in their second match on Monday.

Northern Ireland, at their first major tournament, are out after successive 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively.

When asked if it was a “frightening prospect” facing Sarina Weigman’s in-form side, McGuinness said: “Of course yeah, but we’ve played these teams before.

“I think everyone’s in shock at the (Norway) score, but we just want to go out and give our all.

“We’ve nothing to lose. We came here and gave everything and we’re going to do exactly the same for the last game.

“We know how big a team England are and how good they are, but we just want to go out and play and hopefully pick up some points.”

Shiels’ players sank to their knees at the final whistle versus Austria at St Mary’s on Monday, but McGuinness says they have more to give against England on Friday at the same venue.

“We watched the (England v Norway) game at the hotel, obviously it was a good performance by England, but we just want to focus more on ourselves,” McGuinness said.

“It’s our last game here and we just want to go out and leave everything on the pitch, give everything we have and hopefully we can get a good result from it.”

McGuinness, 27, has appeared in both group games alongside teenage sister Caitlin McGuinness, who is also a team-mate at Cliftonville Ladies.

Both were second-half substitutes against Norway and Caitlin, 19, stepped off the bench against Austria to again play alongside Kirsty, who had started.

Kirsty McGuinness, left, played in Northern Ireland's 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to England in April
Kirsty McGuinness, left, played in Northern Ireland’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to England in April (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kirsty said: “I can’t get rid of her! She’s everywhere! It’s been great for Caitlin as one of the younger players in the squad.

“She’s been able to go out and show what she can do and hopefully she’ll get a lot more minutes in the last game against England.”

Caitlin said she hoped Northern Ireland’s qualification for the tournament will prove an inspiration for her country’s next generation.

“There was a lot of young girls at the (Austria) game and a lot of families and they were all looking out for us,” Caitlin said.

“They now know it’s possible to get to major tournaments with Northern Ireland, so that should push them on and make them believe that they could be here one day too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal