Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Raheem Sterling said goodbye to Manchester City.

What a journey 💙 pic.twitter.com/beX13AOOsj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 13, 2022

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne will miss him.

Countless memories 💙 will miss you my brother pic.twitter.com/rZb9iebdAc — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 13, 2022

We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/y0xVrA5inn — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) July 13, 2022

Gary Lineker approved of Chelsea’s business.

That is one hell of a signing. @sterling7 https://t.co/zcQmixjfj4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 13, 2022

The new gaffer at DC United checked in.

Delighted to be back at @dcunited, this time as manager. Looking forward to getting started. 🙌⚫️🔴 #DCU pic.twitter.com/oChKaRhOH6 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 12, 2022

Man Utd and Liverpool players enjoyed the Thailand experience.

Thanks for the warm welcome, Thailand. Let's keep this preseason going! 🔴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Re9AAzoRYp — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) July 13, 2022

Raphinha arrived in Barcelona.

Leeds unveiled their new home kit.

#LUFC and @adidasfootball are proud to reveal the new and eagerly anticipated home kit, ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season! — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 13, 2022

Tennis

Serena Williams was gazing at the sky.

Most beautiful moon tonight. If you get a chance check it out. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 13, 2022

Judy Murray praised an “inspirational” figure in tennis.

3 years ago I ran a workshop in Birmingham for women who wanted to learn how to deliver starter tennis in their communities. This is inspirational Nalette who now runs an amazing program for Muslim girls in Bradford. 👏👏 @the_LTA for inviting her to @Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/Hr2Ql8nVAE — judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 13, 2022

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur enjoyed a post-Wimbledon break.

Stefanos Tsitsipas watched Coldplay in Germany.

Golf

A bird’s-eye view of the home of golf.

St Andrews, where golf starts and finishes in town.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/eFT7EiC8SU — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 13, 2022

The players were getting to grips with the Old Course.

A memorable night for Shane Lowry.

Never felt prouder to be an Open Champion. Sat next to Lee Trevino who told stories all night. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/pt1BnN5sem — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 13, 2022

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed his future.

UFC

Which superhero is Conor McGregor?

Think hulk and bane but with the bread of Bruce Wayne. pic.twitter.com/EHMXnHBIgO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 13, 2022

Cycling

Katie Archibald pulled out of the Commonwealth Games.

NFL

Russell Wilson put in the pre-season work.

I’m used to the doubt. I’m used the work too… pic.twitter.com/mYeZ2HvT4b — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 13, 2022