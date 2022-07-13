Marijan Cabraja could not turn down the chance to join Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marijan Cabraja could not turn down the chance to join Hibernian

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 8:16 pm
Marijan Cabraja has joined Hibs (Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC)
Marijan Cabraja has joined Hibs (Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC)

Marijan Cabraja grabbed a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to join Hibernian following a chat with former team-mate Adam Bogdan.

The Croatian left-back has signed a three-year deal following a transfer from Dinamo Zagreb after being earmarked as a replacement for Josh Doig, who moved to Hellas Verona.

The 25-year-old spent time on loan with Ferencvaros last season where he played with former Hibs goalkeeper Bogdan, who gave the Croatian a glowing reference of the club this week.

“He told me that this club is something I will maybe not see in my football career, because he told me this club is like a family club,” Cabraja told Hibs TV.

“This is the type of person I am. I am really happy because he helped me a lot.

“This is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I didn’t want to miss it.”

A telephone conversation with Hibs manager Lee Johnson also convinced the full-back.

“I didn’t have to think much when the coach called me,” he said. “When I heard his thinking and his ideas on football and when I checked out the club, it’s a historic club, I am really happy that I got this opportunity.

“No-one can guarantee you will play if you train badly but it helped me a lot because I saw his idea of football is similar to mine.

“Obviously I am a left-back but I can play in a few formations and a few positions, so whatever it takes, I am here.”

Cabraja faced Celtic in the Europa League last season, with Ange Postecolgou’s side beating Ferencvaros twice.

“It was very dynamic football and Celtic are a really, really good team,” he said.

“I think the league is really dynamic and a lot of fighting and running. It should be fun.”

