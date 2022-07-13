Partick Thistle beat Kilmarnock on penalties in Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle moved into pole position in Group B of the Premier Sports Cup after coming out on top in a penalty shoot-out at Kilmarnock.

Fraser Murray’s slip cost Killie as Thistle edged their hosts 5-4 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Murray lost his footing as he scuffed his penalty over the bar before Kyle Turner netted to earn the Jags a bonus point which put them above the Championship title winners.

Liam Donnelly had put Killie ahead in the 12th minute when he beat goalkeeper David Mitchell to Fraser Murray’s corner to head home at the near post.

Thistle responded well and Brian Graham forced a good save before Daniel Armstrong shot straight at Mitchell.

Aaron Muirhead levelled a minute before the break with a brilliant curling effort following a poor clearance.

The Jags had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside early in the second half when the ball cannoned in off Steven Lawless, who was flagged following Turner’s cross.

Cammy Smith and Ross Docherty headed off target for the visitors before Oli Shaw was denied an 87th-minute winner by another dubious offside decision and later had a shot blocked in the goalmouth.

Aberdeen recorded their second win of the tournament by beating Dumbarton 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Ross McCrorie headed a 36th-minute opener following Jonny Hayes’ corner as the Dons dominated.

Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani marked his debut with an assist when he set up Matty Kennedy to round the goalkeeper and net in the 57th minute.

Elsewhere in Group A, Raith thrashed Peterhead 6-0 in their opening match. Former Airdrie player Dylan Easton hit a double on his debut, Paul Dixon netted an own goal while Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly were also on target.

Arbroath moved on to six points in Group E, which also contains St Mirren, with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Cowdenbeath. Dylan Paterson, Colin Hamilton and Luke Donnelly scored for Dick Campbell’s team.

Bonnyrigg Rose won their first game as a league club by beating Clyde 2-1 at New Douglas Park. First-half goals from Kieran McGachie and Kieran Hall earned Rose victory against the League 1 side, who replied through Ross Cunningham.