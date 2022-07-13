Linfield stun The New Saints with added-time double By Press Association July 13, 2022, 10:52 pm Jamie Mulgrew equalised for Linfield against The New Saints (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jamie Mulgrew’s last-gasp strike and Ethan Devine’s goal in extra-time sent Linfield into the second round of qualifying for the Champions League to leave The New Saints reeling. Ryan Brobbel gave the Welsh champions a slender lead heading into the second leg and it seemed it would be decisive as that remained the only goal heading into time added-on at Windsor Park. But Linfield captain Mulgrew thumped home from 25 yards out to level the tie in the fourth-minute of injury-time before Devine struck to give the Northern Irish side a 2-1 win on aggregate. Chris McKee collected a ball over the top before squaring to Devine to score from close range as Linfield booked a meeting against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the next round. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Amazon to share Champions League rights with BT under new deal from 2024 Liverpool’s route to the Champions League final Europe’s leagues assessing fixture headache created by new-look Champions League The key questions as a new format for the Champions League is approved