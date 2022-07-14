France go in search of Euro 2022 quarter-final spot on Bastille Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
France go in search of Euro 2022 quarter-final spot on Bastille Day

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 4:31 am
France’s Grace Geyoro will be looking to build on the hat-trick she scored against Italy (Nick Potts/PA)
France will look to book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals when they meet Belgium at the New York Stadium.

Les Bleues put themselves in prime position in Group D with a statement 5-1 win over Italy on Sunday and victory over Belgium, who drew with Iceland in their opener, will seal their passage to the last eight.

Italy will have to come up with a response after that drubbing and face Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Thursday’s games after another action-packed night on Wednesday saw the Netherlands register their first win.

The Italian job

Italy’s tournament could not have got off to a worse start after their battering from France in Sunday’s opener.

That has left Le Azzurre knowing they have to beat Iceland to take their fate to the final game – a defeat sees them eliminated.

Italy head coach Milena Bertolini told UEFA.com: “We need to be angry, take the right approach and show a willingness to respond. Our tournament starts now.”

Five-star France go again

France looked imperious as they blitzed Italy with five first-half goals in Rotherham and now they can secure their spot in the last eight if they get past Belgium.

It would be a fitting treat for their country on Bastille Day and they will hope to send out another message of intent to the other contenders in the tournament.

Belgium will not be rabbits in the headlights but know they will have to improve from their opening draw with Iceland.

Netherlands up and running

Netherlands, who won the 2017 edition of the tournament, came through an enthralling battle with Portugal in Leigh to put themselves top of Group C. An emphatic night looked on the cards as they surged into a 2-0 first-half lead through Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt headers.

But Carole Costa’s penalty, which came after VAR intervention, before the break got Portugal back in it and then Diana Silva stunned the Dutch by levelling.

Van de Donk had the final say, though, scoring a goal that was fitting of winning an entertaining game as she curled into the top corner from the edge of the box. A point in their final game against Switzerland will guarantee progress while Portugal have to win against Sweden.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Holland's Damaris Egurrola, left and Portugal’s Ana Borges battle for the ball during their Group C match
The Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, left, and Portugal’s Ana Borges battle for the ball during their Group C match (Nick Potts/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 14

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy)
Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, New York Stadium)

