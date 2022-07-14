Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bundee Aki joins Ireland’s starting XV for New Zealand series decider

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:55 am
Bundee Aki has been recalled in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV (Brian Lawless/PA)
Bundee Aki has replaced the injured Garry Ringrose in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday’s series decider against New Zealand in Wellington.

Centre Ringrose was forced off during last weekend’s historic 23-12 win in Dunedin following a sickening clash of heads which led to a red card for All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao.

Victory for Andy Farrell’s side at Forsyth Barr Stadium was a first Irish success over the three-time world champions on New Zealand soil and levelled the series at 1-1 following a 42-19 defeat in Auckland.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday, will play his 108th Test for Ireland, moving level with Paul O’Connell as his country’s fifth most-capped player.

He will once again be partnered by Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs, ahead of the recalled Aki and Robbie Henshaw in midfield and the back three of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen.

Farrell’s pack for the match at Sky Stadium is unchanged from the opening two meetings of the tour.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will win his 108th Ireland cap
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will win his 108th Ireland cap (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Loosehead prop Andrew Porter, who scored both of the tourists’ second-Test tries on Saturday, joins hooker Dan Sheehan and tighthead Tadhg Furlong in the front row.

Tadhg Beirne and vice-captain James Ryan continue in the lock positions, with number eight Caelan Doris in the centre of the back row, sandwiched between Peter O’Mahony and Josh Van Der Flier.

Keith Earls, who captained a second string side to a 30-24 win over the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday, is added to an otherwise unchanged bench due to Ringrose’s absence and Aki’s subsequent elevation.

