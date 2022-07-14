Liverpool striker Diogo Jota suffers setback in recovery from hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota suffers setback in recovery from hamstring injury

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 12:19 pm
Liverpool fear striker Diogo Jota has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool fear striker Diogo Jota has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp fears the 25-year-old may have aggravated the problem he picked up on international duty with Portugal last month on his return to training on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Singapore National Stadium, where the Reds face Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly on Friday, Klopp told the club’s official website: “Diogo is unlucky.

“Diogo was not involved [against Manchester United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season.

“He trained yesterday fully and got injured again, so that’s really not cool, but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning, so we have to see.”

Asked if the hamstring was the issue, the German added: “We will see. The same region, yes.”

Meanwhile, Klopp revealed that keeper Alisson Becker is also a doubt.

He said: “Ali was not 100 per cent. He finished the session earlier, was doing the warming up and felt something so now there we have to wait as well. I think pretty much all the others are fine, so that’s it.”

