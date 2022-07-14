Ollie Smith handed debut as Scotland make eight changes for Argentina showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Smith handed debut as Scotland make eight changes for Argentina showdown

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 12:47 pm
Ollie Smith has been handed a Scotland debut (Steve Welsh/PA)
Full-back Ollie Smith will make his Scotland debut in Saturday’s summer tour series decider against Argentina.

The 21-year-old Glasgow player replaces the injured Rory Hutchinson as Gregor Townsend makes eight changes for the third Test in Santiago Del Estero.

Townsend is without three injured backs in all. Kyle Rowe was injured after coming off the bench during Saturday’s 29-6 victory while Darcy Graham has been ruled out with a delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean takes Graham’s place on the right wing while Sione Tuipulotu replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre and scrum-half Ali Price is recalled.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row alongside Zander Fagerson, who will win his 50th cap.

Townsend, who handed Fagerson his Glasgow debut in 2014, said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: “He was always a person people talked about as a 17/18-year-old, already breaking John Welsh’s squat records and bench-press records in the gym, so physically he was very well developed

“He was really hungry back then to play at a higher level. He had to go through two or three seasons with the under-20s, he played a lot of minutes in those days, but he was quickly into the Glasgow squad.

“I remember his first start down at Scarlets, I think he was subbed after 25 minutes. So he has come a long way since then, and he has learned. He has learned from the scrum coaches he has had over the years, and also the scrums he has gone through.

“Over the last 12 months, to become a Lion and now to get his 50th cap as a 26-year-old, shows what a great career he has had so far.”

Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray is back in the team (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray form an all-changed second row with the back row unchanged.

Flanker Hamish Watson will captain the side for the first time after completing his half-century of international appearances at the weekend.

Edinburgh lock Glen Young could make his debut off the bench.

