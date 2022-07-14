Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock new boy Joe Wright confirmed on his debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock new boy Joe Wright confirmed on his debut

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 1:33 pm
Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock drew with Partick Thistle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock’s new signing Joe Wright was confirmed by a second-half substitute appearance against Partick Thistle on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old defender signed a deal until the summer of 2023 and went straight into the squad for the Premier Sports Cup tie against the Jags at Rugby Park.

Wright and Oli Shaw replaced Lee Hodson and Dan Armstrong in the 68th minute of the 1-1 draw, where the visitors won the penalty shoot-out 5-4 for a bonus point.

McInnes was pleased with what he saw from the former Doncaster player, telling Kilmarnock’s official website: “I thought he did well when he came on, considering he didn’t meet the players until he reported before the game.

“He drove up late on Tuesday night and got his medical.

“He will do really well for us, no doubts about it.

“I thought he showed good composure when he came on, he’s a good size, good confidence so I think he will be a good addition for us. I am pleased with that one.

“We are looking to be really specific.

“We are getting loads of players offered to us and I am trying to make sure I get exactly what I need with the budget afforded to me.

“The board have been really patient, really good with us to try keep making those improvements and the squad and team will look a lot different in two or three weeks from now.”

