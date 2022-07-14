Raheem Sterling enjoying LA – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14.

Football

Raheem Sterling was stateside after completing Chelsea switch.

Thanks for the warm LA welcome ☀️ @Dodgers https://t.co/p1dRAvofVo — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 14, 2022

Huge signing for Chelsea!! 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/48V9D2tPiJ — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) July 14, 2022

Congrats to @sterling7 on his move to #CFC Top top top top top top top signing & and absolute steal at £50m! Good business by @ChelseaFC https://t.co/XHKDlcirBP — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 14, 2022

Newcastle got on their bikes to channel fan favourite Shola Ameobi.

Pep Guardiola was reunited with Kyle Walker.

Marcus Rashford was working hard in Australia…

…while team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo worked out elsewhere.

Caroline Weir was getting settled in her new home.

Hala Madrid! Ready for the new challenge @pumafootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rMYyMSX6h0 — Caroline Weir (@itscarolineweir) July 14, 2022

Athletics

Sir Mo Farah was overwhelmed by the reaction to his documentary.

Tennis

New runabout Emma?

The Norries were heading home.

Europe adventure comes to an end for mum and dad! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DOEbTQk3ab — Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) July 13, 2022

Thought of the day from Stefanos Tsitsipas.

No kids today will ever have to face the awkwardness of calling a girl at home and having her dad pick up the phone. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) July 14, 2022

Golf

Henrik Stenson had a decent view.

Cricket

English cricket was celebrating an anniversary.

The Warners were dancing.

The Bells were relaxing.

Cheers to a fabulous holiday in Majorca. Beautiful island for some R&R with the family 🍹☀️ pic.twitter.com/9g2tdDG0FP — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 14, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris was rocking some cute socks.

But did you clock the socks, though? 😅🧦 pic.twitter.com/uFytinXEw7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 14, 2022

Cycling

Chris Froome enjoyed his day on Alpe d’Huez.