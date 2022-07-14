Martin Sjogren demands team performance as Norway meet Austria in must-win clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Sjogren demands team performance as Norway meet Austria in must-win clash

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 8:25 pm
A place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 is at stake when Norway and Austria meet (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 is at stake when Norway and Austria meet (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Norway manager Martin Sjogren knows his side “can’t leave anything in the locker room” as they prepare to face Austria with a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals at stake.

England have already progressed while Northern Ireland are unable to qualify for the last eight, meaning that the final qualifying spot in Group A is up for grabs between Norway and Austria.

Norway were on the receiving end of an 8-0 hammering dished out by hosts England at the Amex on Monday night, but Sjogren is determined his team can bounce back.

He told a press conference: “We need to win the game. It’s kind of clear we need a win to go through to the quarter-finals, so we can’t leave anything in the locker room. We just need to go out and do us.

“As a team performance, we 100 per cent have to work hard for each other, have to stand up as a team and if we do that I think we can have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow and go through to the quarter-final.”

Austria also lost against England but earned their first win on Monday, beating Northern Ireland 2-0.

Although Norway come into the game on the back of a demoralising defeat, Austria midfielder Sarah Zadrazil believes they will still pose a threat.

She told a press conference: “We just don’t think that it’ll happen again to Norway and they will try everything to show a different Norway team tomorrow, so in terms of our game I don’t think it makes a big difference.

“We will be prepared to play against a really strong team. The 8-0 loss was really interesting to see but I don’t think it affects us in any way.”

