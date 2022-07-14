Everton ‘not for sale’ despite takeover talk, insists Farhad Moshiri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton ‘not for sale’ despite takeover talk, insists Farhad Moshiri

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 8:54 pm
Farhad Moshiri has denied the club is up for sale (Peter Byrne/PA)
Farhad Moshiri has denied the club is up for sale (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has written a letter to fans insisting the club is not for sale.

A consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and bankrolled by United States real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski and billionaire mining and investment magnate John Thornton was in exclusive negotiations to purchase the Toffees.

But, in a message on the club website on Thursday evening, Moshiri said that any new investment would only be a minority stake.

He wrote: “There has been much talk of investment in our football club recently – even takeovers – but I want to clarify that there is no ‘for sale’ sign currently hanging outside Everton Football Club.

“It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities and, as I have been transparent about, I am focused on completing the financing for our fantastic new stadium as well as strengthening the playing squad, and that might include a minority investment. That will continue.

“But I want to reassure all of you that Everton Football Club is not for sale.”

Everton have posted cumulative losses of more than £370million over the last three financial years following huge investment in the playing squad for little reward.

Kevin Thelwell was appointed director of football in February, but there has been growing disgruntlement among many fans over the club’s transfer business during Moshiri’s tenure.

He continued: “My commitment to the club remains strong and focused and Kevin Thelwell and the chairman are currently working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

“There will be new signings and I would ask supporters to judge us at the end of the transfer window – not now – and to listen to official club channels for information.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]