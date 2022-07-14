France make it two from two as Italy remain alive after Iceland draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
France make it two from two as Italy remain alive after Iceland draw

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 10:57 pm
Wendie Renard’s missed penalty did not cost France (Tim Goode/PA)

France are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after securing a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the goals for France either side of a surprise equaliser from Janice Cayman.

A 1-1 draw between Italy and Iceland in the early game means it is all to play for for the second qualifying spot.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Thursday’s action.

France move forward

Kadidiatou Diani celebrates her goal (Tim Goode/PA)

France made it two wins from two at the New York Stadium, with the scoreline not reflecting their dominance against Belgium.

Diani opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a header at the back post but they were stunned by Cayman’s equaliser in the 36th minute. The French regained their advantage soon after, though, when Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.

Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock after Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box following a VAR review, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.

Italy hang on

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through.

England staying strong

Sarina Wiegman will field a strong side (John Walton/PA)

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Northern Ireland on Friday but boss Sarina Wiegman will resist the temptation to play a second-string side.

“I believe in rhythm,” said Wiegman. “I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long.

“I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing. So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.”

A Belgium fan shows his colours during the clash with France (Tim Goode/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 15

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium)
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary’s Stadium)

