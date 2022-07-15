England looking to make it three wins from three at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England looking to make it three wins from three at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 4:31 am
England will hope to be celebrating again against Northern Ireland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England will hope to be celebrating again against Northern Ireland (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England will look to make it three wins from three at Euro 2022 when they take on Northern Ireland in Southampton.

After their thumping 8-0 victory over Norway, Sarina Wiegman’s side have already qualified for the quarter-finals and finish their group campaign on Friday.

Northern Ireland have lost their opening two matches and have been eliminated but still have pride to play for against their neighbours.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday’s games after France became the latest side to book their spot in the last eight.

England staying strong

Sarina Wiegman will field a strong side
Sarina Wiegman will field a strong side (John Walton/PA)

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Northern Ireland on Friday but boss Sarina Wiegman will resist the temptation to play a second-string side.

“I believe in rhythm,” said Wiegman. “I think when you have nine days in between the Norwegian game and the quarter-finals, that’s too long.

“I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus and keep playing. So I couldn’t expect lots of rotations. During the game probably, but not before.”

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan highlighted the gulf between the sides, saying: “We have 13 players from an Irish League who are amateurs. We get up in the morning and we go to work, we train in the evening. It’s night and day in comparison to what their preparation has been.”

Austria and Norway battle it out

Ada Hegerberg is expecting better from Norway against Austria
Ada Hegerberg is expecting better from Norway against Austria (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Norway must dust themselves down and try to put their hammering by England behind them as they bid for a place in the last eight.

The clash with Austria is winner takes all, and Lyon star Ada Hegerberg said on uefa.com: “I think we should never be accepting losing the way we did. It’s all about character now I think and showing pride for your country and respect for ourselves, first of all.

“We’ve got a new opportunity to show a completely different side of ourselves and we need to take that opportunity.”

France move forward

Kadidiatou Diani celebrates her goal
Kadidiatou Diani celebrates her goal (Tim Goode/PA)

France made it two wins from two at the New York Stadium with a 2-1 victory over Belgium to move through to the last eight.

Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy scored the goals either side of a shock equaliser from Janice Cayman. Wendie Renard missed a late penalty after Amber Tysiak was deemed to have handled the ball and given a second yellow card.

Earlier, Italy and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw at the Academy Stadium in Manchester to keep both in the hunt for the quarter-finals.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

A Belgium fan shows his colours during the clash with France
A Belgium fan shows his colours during the clash with France (Tim Goode/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 15

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, Amex Stadium)
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, St Mary’s Stadium)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal